The Tragic Death Of Chris Daughtry's Daughter
American singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter, Hannah, was found dead in her home by the Nashville Police Department on November 12, according to People. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, but an investigation is underway.
The tragic news came while Daughtry was on tour with his band. They were slated to perform in Atlantic City on November 12, the New York Post reports, but Daughtry canceled the show to fly home to be with his family.
"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," Daughtry's band said in a statement. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," the statement continued. "Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."
Chris Daughtry and his wife open up about heartbreak
Chris Daughtry and his wife, Deanna Daughtry, first met in 2000, according to People, and she had children Hannah and Griffin from an earlier relationship. The couple later welcomed twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. Daughtry adopted his wife's two eldest children, as USA Today notes.
Deanna posted a tribute to her daughter on Instagram, thanking fans for the love and support sent to their family. "My first born," she wrote. "I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah." In the post, Deanna touched on the unknown cause of death: "We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."
The "American Idol" alum also shared a beautiful tribute to his daughter on Instagram, saying: "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken." He added later, "Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply." Daughtry's band was on tour for their sixth studio album, "The Dearly Beloved," which came out on September 17.