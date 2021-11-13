The Tragic Death Of Chris Daughtry's Daughter

American singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter, Hannah, was found dead in her home by the Nashville Police Department on November 12, according to People. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, but an investigation is underway.

The tragic news came while Daughtry was on tour with his band. They were slated to perform in Atlantic City on November 12, the New York Post reports, but Daughtry canceled the show to fly home to be with his family.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," Daughtry's band said in a statement. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," the statement continued. "Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."