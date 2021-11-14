Did Prince William Really Want To Officially Change Kate Middleton's Name?

Kate Middleton met Prince William while the two were in college at St. Andrews University in Scotland. According to USA Today, both Kate and William were studying art history at the time. They became friends first, before they showed a romantic interest in one another. "We moved in together as friends because we were living together, we lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there really," William said in an engagement interview (via YouTube).

Growing up in Bucklebury, Berkshire, Kate may have never imagined that she would end up marrying the future king of England. But when William proposed in Kenya, her life changed forever. All eyes have been on the Kate for more than a decade, and she has really come into her own over the years. She married William on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in front of nearly 2,000 guests, according to The Knot. The report also indicates that some 23 million viewers tuned in to watch Kate marry into the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth decided to bestow new titles on the couple, who became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon exchanging vows. However, it seems that William was hoping for a different title for his wife altogether — one that ultimately wasn't honored by the queen.