Kamala Harris' Relationship With Joe Biden Might Be In Trouble
It wasn't that long ago that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were political adversaries. The pair ran against each other in the 2020 Democratic primary, but shortly after Biden won the nomination, he asked Harris to run as his VP. From then on, Biden and Harris presented a united front, appearing to be in perfect unison with each other. Who could forget the viral video of Harris calling Biden and screaming, "We did it, Joe!" when the election was finally called in their favor.
For Biden, it was crucial to choose the right vice president as he's older than the average president. Case in point: if he runs for a second term, he'll be 86 by the time it's over. By all accounts, Biden has attempted to include Harris in significant West Wing happenings. He reportedly has a standing lunch meeting with her and had invited her to attend his security briefings in the morning, per CNN.
However, what began as a warm relationship has reportedly begun to chill. Biden has seemingly made an effort to distance himself from Harris. The Los Angeles Times notes in September and October, only a fifth of Harris' public events involved Biden, a sharp decline from the three-quarters of events in January and February of this year. Facts like that are giving experts pause. Recently, it seems like tension has been growing between the president and the VP.
Harris and Biden might be growing apart
According to a lengthy report by CNN, the relationship between Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris has grown increasingly icy as of late. Sources claim that Harris is frustrated with the role she's been pushed to fill in the White House.
Harris, and those close to her, reportedly feel that her talents and depth of experience is not being utilized in a meaningful way by Biden. One example includes criticisms that Harris was touring a NASA facility while Biden and his team made a last-minute push to sway that House before the recent infrastructure vote. "Kamala Harris is a leader but is not being put in positions to lead. That doesn't make sense," an anonymous Democratic donor told the outlet. "You should be putting her in positions to succeed, as opposed to putting weights on her." Privately, Harris has reportedly complained of a noticeable lack of support from Biden's office. "They're consistently sending her out there on losing issues in the wrong situations for her skill set," an anonymous aide explained to the outlet.
The rumors of increased tension between Harris and Biden come after scathing reports of life inside Harris' office. "People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it's an abusive environment," a source claimed to Politico. If those rumors are true, it may shed some light on why Biden has been publicly distancing himself from his VP in recent months.