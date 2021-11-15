Kamala Harris' Relationship With Joe Biden Might Be In Trouble

It wasn't that long ago that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were political adversaries. The pair ran against each other in the 2020 Democratic primary, but shortly after Biden won the nomination, he asked Harris to run as his VP. From then on, Biden and Harris presented a united front, appearing to be in perfect unison with each other. Who could forget the viral video of Harris calling Biden and screaming, "We did it, Joe!" when the election was finally called in their favor.

For Biden, it was crucial to choose the right vice president as he's older than the average president. Case in point: if he runs for a second term, he'll be 86 by the time it's over. By all accounts, Biden has attempted to include Harris in significant West Wing happenings. He reportedly has a standing lunch meeting with her and had invited her to attend his security briefings in the morning, per CNN.

However, what began as a warm relationship has reportedly begun to chill. Biden has seemingly made an effort to distance himself from Harris. The Los Angeles Times notes in September and October, only a fifth of Harris' public events involved Biden, a sharp decline from the three-quarters of events in January and February of this year. Facts like that are giving experts pause. Recently, it seems like tension has been growing between the president and the VP.