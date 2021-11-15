Chrissy Teigen's Thanksgiving Menu Has Many Unexpected Twists And Turns
Chrissy Teigen is shaking up the holidays once again. The "Cravings" cookbook author posted her 2021 Thanksgiving menu on Instagram, and some fans think it's a twisted take on Turkey day. Teigen shared the handwritten list of the "exact menu" she's making for the November holiday and there's not a turkey leg in sight. Instead, the wife of John Legend plans to roast a chicken — say what??? — then pair it with traditional sides like green bean casserole, mac and cheese, yams, and corn pudding. She's also throwing in some picnic foods liked deviled eggs, and while a sweet potato pie is also on the menu, a less-common banana pudding dessert is as well.
It's no surprise that Teigen's unusual Thanksgiving day feast is receiving a big reaction on social media, just like everything else she does. When one follower asked her, "Wait, where's turkey?", Teigen replied, "I hate turkey lol." She didn't respond to a second commenter who asked her if anyone at her dinner might like turkey.
Other commenters can't believe Teigen's menu doesn't include Thanksgiving staples such as mashed potatoes or stuffing.
Why Chrissy Teigen serves two roasted chickens on Thanksgiving
Longtime fans know that Chrissy Teigen has long proclaimed her hatred for a traditional stuffed bird. In 2017, she told InStyle that she makes two chickens for Thanksgiving because she thinks turkey is the worst. "Screw turkey. Turkey sucks. Turkey is gross!" the foodie said. "I do two whole roasted chickens because chicken is so much better and you can still get a great gravy out of it. I just really feel like people feel like they're forced to eat turkey, and nobody really enjoys it."
She later responded to a Twitter follower who asked her what she would prefer to eat on Thanksgiving instead of turkey. "Lamb. Ham. Chicken. Dog food. Cardboard box. Shoelace. Dead flowers. Concrete. Rubber. Wicker. Candle wax. Really anything," Teigen replied.
In addition to her ban on turkey, the cookbook author wants to change something else regarding the day that is known for endless eating. Teigen's 2021 Thanksgiving menu features a chicken and seven sides, but she once told People she wanted to downsize the side dishes. "I've been doing this for 10 years with John and his family now, and I think I've gotten a little tired of just seeing so much food go to waste," she said last year. "I go way too hard with way too many sides." She added that she would rather just go with the "staples" –- and spend her day watching football.