Chrissy Teigen's Thanksgiving Menu Has Many Unexpected Twists And Turns

Chrissy Teigen is shaking up the holidays once again. The "Cravings" cookbook author posted her 2021 Thanksgiving menu on Instagram, and some fans think it's a twisted take on Turkey day. Teigen shared the handwritten list of the "exact menu" she's making for the November holiday and there's not a turkey leg in sight. Instead, the wife of John Legend plans to roast a chicken — say what??? — then pair it with traditional sides like green bean casserole, mac and cheese, yams, and corn pudding. She's also throwing in some picnic foods liked deviled eggs, and while a sweet potato pie is also on the menu, a less-common banana pudding dessert is as well.

It's no surprise that Teigen's unusual Thanksgiving day feast is receiving a big reaction on social media, just like everything else she does. When one follower asked her, "Wait, where's turkey?", Teigen replied, "I hate turkey lol." She didn't respond to a second commenter who asked her if anyone at her dinner might like turkey.

Other commenters can't believe Teigen's menu doesn't include Thanksgiving staples such as mashed potatoes or stuffing.