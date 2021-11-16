Paul Rudd Told Steve Carell The Office Was A Bad Idea. Here's Why

Can you imagine a world without "The Office?" Well, at one point that was a very real possibility. The hit NBC mockumentary, which served as the U.S. adaptation to its U.K. counterpart, premiered in 2005 to fledgling ratings and minimal network support. In fact, at a time when ordering 22 episodes for a show's first season was the norm (per Vulture), NBC ordered a meager six episodes for "The Office." Not a good first impression, to say the least.

Needless to say, it was initially a massive uphill battle for the now-immensely popular program. In a 2019 interview with producer and writer (and also Dwight Schrute's cousin, Mose) Michael Schur, he noted the three things that ultimately made the show succeed against all odds: the show being spearheaded by creator Greg Daniels, NBC head Kevin Reilly going to bat for the show, and Steve Carell becoming a box office star with "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (via Vox).

"[I]t's talented people and a talented group of people who have a sort of mind-meld, and then it's just really good luck," Schur said about the show's success. "A lot of it is stuff you have no control over that you have to just hope happens to you," he further added. And although the series would go on to become a cultural phenomenon, series lead Carell was once advised it would fail from the jump — from a "40-Year-Old Virgin" co-star nonetheless.