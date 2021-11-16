The First Event Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Attended With Gavin Rossdale Post-Wedding

Being the pop culture icon that she is, it comes as no surprise that Gwen Stefani's love life has been of personal interest to fans. As many will already know, the "Used To Love You" hitmaker married Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in 2002, per People. The pair walked down the aisle in a 17th-century churchyard in London and started a family of their own. Stefani and Rossdale ended up having three sons — Kingston, Zuma Nesta Rock, and Apollo Bowie Flynn — before calling it a day in 2015. Rossdale allegedly cheated on the former No Doubt frontwoman with their family nanny, as previously reported by Us Weekly. However, this has never been confirmed.

Stefani started a new romance with country singer Blake Shelton in November of that year, with who she has been happily in love ever since, as noted by Billboard. On October 27, 2020, Stefani took to Instagram to announce that Shelton had popped the question to marry her after five years of dating. The couple got married in July of this year at the chapel built at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, according to Page Six.

Rossdale and Stefani share three children together, meaning they will have to see each other every so often whether they like it or not. Most recently, the duo was captured at their son's baseball game in California and the snapshots seem to prove they aren't on speaking terms.