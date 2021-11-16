The First Event Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Attended With Gavin Rossdale Post-Wedding
Being the pop culture icon that she is, it comes as no surprise that Gwen Stefani's love life has been of personal interest to fans. As many will already know, the "Used To Love You" hitmaker married Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in 2002, per People. The pair walked down the aisle in a 17th-century churchyard in London and started a family of their own. Stefani and Rossdale ended up having three sons — Kingston, Zuma Nesta Rock, and Apollo Bowie Flynn — before calling it a day in 2015. Rossdale allegedly cheated on the former No Doubt frontwoman with their family nanny, as previously reported by Us Weekly. However, this has never been confirmed.
Stefani started a new romance with country singer Blake Shelton in November of that year, with who she has been happily in love ever since, as noted by Billboard. On October 27, 2020, Stefani took to Instagram to announce that Shelton had popped the question to marry her after five years of dating. The couple got married in July of this year at the chapel built at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, according to Page Six.
Rossdale and Stefani share three children together, meaning they will have to see each other every so often whether they like it or not. Most recently, the duo was captured at their son's baseball game in California and the snapshots seem to prove they aren't on speaking terms.
Gavin and Gwen's son brought the trio together
As seen in the Daily Mail, Gwen Stefani was joined by husband Blake Shelton when attending her son Apollo Bowie Flynn's baseball game in Studio City, California, on November 14. Two rows behind the couple appeared Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who seemingly turned up by himself. The paparazzi photos saw Stefani and Rossdale both filming their son at the same time, but it appears clear they had no communication with one another. It seems this is a trend for the couple, as at their eldest son's football game in 2020, they also sat far apart, per the Daily Mail. Now that Stefani is officially married again, we guess they won't break this pattern anytime soon.
But what will continue? Rossdale's commitment to his sons. As he told People in 2019, "I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father. And I am always learning more by being there for them." Stefani is an equally amazing parent, never missing a beat when it comes to her sons' care and well-being. She's also a certified cool mom, as she showed up to Apollo's game rocking a casual look that consisted of a red and white Adidas jacket with matching popper pants. The "What You Waiting For?" singer teamed her ensemble with red and white checkered slip-on Vans, while her bleach blonde locks were up in a bun.
So matter how awkward it might get, it's clear Stefani and Rossdale — and now Shelton, too — have a lot of love for the three boys.