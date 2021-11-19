90 Day Fiance's Annie And David Dish On Their Relationship - Exclusive Interview

Okay. So last question. You're into fashion. You've launched your online boutique. What is your favorite celebrity look that you've seen this year?

David: For me, my favorite look is Annie, especially at night. She was drunk, and she posted that picture on Instagram. We were both drunk, and that was a fun.

Annie: The celebrity look. Sometimes, a lot, the big stars like to wear something look weird, not every day people will wear. Oh, I don't know.

David: I don't think, as far as looking at other celebrities for motivation. I mean, the only one I would look towards is The Rock because I'd like to look like him, and that's Annie's celebrity crush. So, that would be the one look that I would like for me, but I don't think that Annie looks at fashion on somebody and says, "Oh, look at their fashion."

Annie: Yeah. I just do myself. I just put the thing together. Just make yourself.

David: But I think Lady Gaga's clothes, you always comment on, "Wow, look how cool that is. That outfit."

Annie: Oh, Lady Gaga. Oh yeah. Her outfit is not like the thing you're going to wear to walk to Walmart.

David: No. Well you could if you were back in Kentucky. Nobody would say a word. You don't have to wear pants in a Walmart.

Annie: ... I like Angelina Jolie.

David: Angelina Jolie. Yes.

Yeah. She's cool. She's been reusing her old dresses for her children, which is so sweet.

David: Awesome. She has given back so much to Thailand and Cambodia.

Annie: I grew up with her movie. That's the first name I want to be named. Before I named Annie, I want to name Jolie.

David: Yeah. Because, obviously, Annie is not her real birth name. Her birth name was Nipaporn, and then when she was 15, she changed it to Chanoknat, and Annie is what she called herself in English. She wants to change her name again. I'm like, "Too late now. You can't change your name. Everybody knows you as Annie."

It is never too late.

David: You're done. This is it. This is the name, and when you become a US citizen, you can actually take the name Annie, if you want, or you can go back to your birth name of Nipaporn. Whatever you want.

Annie: I should register Nipaporn. That will sell more dresses.

David: Yeah. Dresses by Nipaporn, whether for boom boom night or just to go shopping.

Annie: Bring Nipaporn with you.

You guys are so cute. You guys are so funny. You're one of the couples that just always makes me laugh and has such good energy.

David: If you get a chance to look at Annie's Facebook and Instagram. You'll see we did little video last night. We had a few drinks and –

Annie: Oh my God, if you want to see David move, dancing, go look at my Instagram. You are going to laugh your a** off. You're going to laugh, I tell you.

David: She definitely takes away my inhibitions.

