How Did Teresa Giudice Really Feel Toward Her Ex Joe After Prison?
Reality star Teresa Giudice understood the assignment whilst filming Peacock's new limited series, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." Eat, drink, stir the pot and give viewers never-before-heard deets regarding her personal life. Check, check, check, and... CHECK! They don't call this the all-stars of Housewives for nothing!
Although Teresa famously announced on a past episode of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" that her divorce from her ex-husband Joe Giudice was "the easiest divorce in the whole entire world," per People, Teresa opened up to castmate Cynthia Bailey during the second episode of the new Peacock series and revealed that the actual decision to separate was much harder. As you may recall, Joe spent a whopping 41 months behind bars for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud before ultimately being deported to his native country, Italy. Per People, the couple officially pulled the plug on their marriage for good in December 2019.
So what were Teresa's true feelings about Joe once he was released from federal prison? The answer might surprise you...
Teresa Giudice said she "felt nothing" towards Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice dropped a bomb on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" when she admitted to gal pal and fellow reality star Cynthia Bailey that she "felt nothing" towards Joe Giudice when he was released from prison.
As reported by Page Six, Teresa explained that while she was optimistic that her feelings would come back upon her husband's release, that was simply not the case. "When he got out, I was like, 'This is my true test. What will I feel?' And I didn't feel anything," she confessed. "I hate to even say this, but one night, he laid on top of me but without clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn't even open my mouth," she continued. "I was so disconnected."
Fortunately, Teresa doesn't seem to have that same problem with her new fiancé, Luis Ruelas. As reported by People, Ruelas popped the question on October 19 in Greece with candles and an over-the-top fireworks display. Upon learning his ex-wife was engaged, Joe told Celebuzz! that he was happy for the couple. "I give them my blessings."
All's well that ends well!