How Did Teresa Giudice Really Feel Toward Her Ex Joe After Prison?

Reality star Teresa Giudice understood the assignment whilst filming Peacock's new limited series, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." Eat, drink, stir the pot and give viewers never-before-heard deets regarding her personal life. Check, check, check, and... CHECK! They don't call this the all-stars of Housewives for nothing!

Although Teresa famously announced on a past episode of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" that her divorce from her ex-husband Joe Giudice was "the easiest divorce in the whole entire world," per People, Teresa opened up to castmate Cynthia Bailey during the second episode of the new Peacock series and revealed that the actual decision to separate was much harder. As you may recall, Joe spent a whopping 41 months behind bars for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud before ultimately being deported to his native country, Italy. Per People, the couple officially pulled the plug on their marriage for good in December 2019.

So what were Teresa's true feelings about Joe once he was released from federal prison? The answer might surprise you...