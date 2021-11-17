Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals What His Surprising Dream Role Is
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has done it all. From WWE World Heavyweight Champion to Hollywood megastar, Johnson has blazed a trail of glory and left a lasting impression in every one of his pursuits. It's a testament to his true star power and work ethic, as he scratched and clawed his way to the top of his respective professions over many years.
You would think that Johnson would become an overnight success in Hollywood given his legendary run in WWE, but it wasn't that easy. The former pro wrestler, who initially struggled to get over (wrestling-speak for connecting with the crowd) before skyrocketing into superstardom one year later, made his Hollywood debut in 2001's "The Mummy Returns." In the film, he portrayed the Scorpion King — a role that proved to be so popular that he received his own spinoff in 2002, laying the groundwork for his illustrious acting career.
It would take years for Johnson to ascend the top of Hollywood's upper echelon, as he began hitting his stride with 2008's "Get Smart." Now, some 20 years later, Johnson is looked at as one of Tinseltown's biggest marquee stars. Most recently starring in "Red Notice," the actor shared the screen with veterans Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. With appearances in Disney films, the "Fast & Furious" franchise, and more, Dwayne Johnson has now revealed he has another dream role in mind.
Dwayne Johnson wants to tackle a British icon
Throughout his extensive film career, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has proven himself to be a versatile actor that can be molded into any position he's thrust in. With comedy roles in "Central Intelligence," dramatic roles in "Snitch," and his lauded action hero roles in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, Johnson's filmography encompasses a number of genres that he truly doesn't get enough credit for.
Now, in a new interview with Esquire, Johnson is opening up about a Hollywood goal he has yet to accomplish — portraying James Bond on-screen. Since 2006, the role of Bond has been portrayed by Daniel Craig, who finally wrapped up his sleuthing duties with October's "No Time to Die." With the role finally vacated, Johnson is now throwing down the gauntlet to fill the series' empty void. "I would like to follow in [Craig's] footsteps and be the next Bond," Johnson told the outlet. "I don't want to be a villain. You gotta be Bond," he further added.
Interestingly enough, Johnson's grandfather and late professional wrestler, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, starred as a henchman in 1967's "You Only Live Twice," which featured the late Sean Connery in the lead role. Connery, however, disavowed the role — telling Playboy in 1965 that he was "fed up to here with the whole Bond bit." According to Vanity Fair, he once described Bond as a "dull, prosaic English policeman" once you "remove the exotic touches."