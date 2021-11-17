The Truth About Princess Diana's Short Haircut

Princess Diana was a fashion icon in her day, and she is a fashion icon today. In Channel 4's new documentary "Diana: Queen of Style," released on November 15, the filmmaker explored how the Princess of Wales continues to influence generations of designers, as the Daily Mail noted.

"I think Diana inspires a lot of high fashion designers, because she was seen as the royal rebel ... I feel that when people are referencing Diana, they are trying to capture that chic, couture element, but with a rebellious touch," British model Leomie Anderson said. In 2017, Eleri Lynn, curator of the "Diana: Her Fashion Story" exhibition, went as far as to compare Diana to some of the biggest icons of the 20th century. "She is stepping into that same sort of space as an Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy, a fashion icon whose style is so emulated and so loved," Lynn told Vanity Fair.

Diana's iconic style wasn't contained to her fashion choices, though. The British princess also inspired plenty of women around the globe to take magazine clippings to their hairdressers to try to emulate her hairstyles. As Tatler noted, Diana rocked a stylish feathered shag swept to the side and, in true royal style, adorned with a hat throughout the 1980s. But it was the 1990s that marked the apex of Lady Di's hairstyle game with the head-turning pixie cut that stayed with her until she died. In the Channel 4 documentary, Diana's hairstylist shares the story behind it.