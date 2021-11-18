What Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Decided To Do After The Capitol Riot
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have mostly remained under the radar ever since former President Donald Trump left the White House back in January. But, before his departure, Ivanka ruffled a few feathers after she deleted a tweet calling January 6th rioters "patriots," according to People. And, while she did clarify her statement by tweeting, "Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms," it wasn't until the next day that Ivanka actually called for peace. "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. We must revitalize the sacred bonds that bind us together as one national family," she wrote on Twitter on January 7th, a full 24-hours after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
With that said, it is now being reported that, while the rest of the nation was still reeling from the shock over what had transpired on that chaotic and deadly day, Ivanka and Kushner decided to do something the next evening that some people would call bizarre, while others agree that it was right in line with their usual character.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner threw a dinner party after the U.S Capitol riots
While every major news network was still reporting on the attack on the U.S. Capitol, along with how and why it happened, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner threw a dinner party at their nearby home in Washington, D.C. with some of the top officials from the Trump administration in attendance, according to Vanity Fair. And it wasn't just any kind of get-together, but the fancy kind where guests dined on canapes and sipped on zinfandel with their fish. If that weren't enough, Trump and Kushner apparently made sure that their dinner guests were focused on the evening's topic of discussion, which was about the formation of a free-market think tank, per ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl's new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act Of The Trump Show." In an excerpt via the Independent, Karl writes, "One of those who attended the dinner told me the conversation centered on the idea of creating a new think tank to promote free-market economics in a way that would appeal to Democrats."
In other words, no one uttered a word about the insurrection, even though it was the biggest headline of the day. Perhaps Trump and Kushner were just looking to focus on one hot button issue at a time, like which wine best paired with their meals, before moving on to bigger matters.