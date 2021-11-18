What Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Decided To Do After The Capitol Riot

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have mostly remained under the radar ever since former President Donald Trump left the White House back in January. But, before his departure, Ivanka ruffled a few feathers after she deleted a tweet calling January 6th rioters "patriots," according to People. And, while she did clarify her statement by tweeting, "Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms," it wasn't until the next day that Ivanka actually called for peace. "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. We must revitalize the sacred bonds that bind us together as one national family," she wrote on Twitter on January 7th, a full 24-hours after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

With that said, it is now being reported that, while the rest of the nation was still reeling from the shock over what had transpired on that chaotic and deadly day, Ivanka and Kushner decided to do something the next evening that some people would call bizarre, while others agree that it was right in line with their usual character.