How Tori Spelling Is Taking Charge Of Her Health

Ever since she was a teenager, Tori Spelling has been in the limelight, and with that status came critiques about her appearance. Many rumors had circulated over the years that the "90210" alum had undergone a litany of cosmetic surgeries. "The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing," she told People in 2019. Although Spelling admitted to having some work done, the actor said the amount had been exaggerated. "I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more," Spelling added.

The mother-of-five revealed that she did not fully understand the potential repercussions of breast implantation when she elected for the surgery, explaining on "Good Morning America" in 2011, "Well I got my boobs done in my early 20's and if I had known it would or could possibly impact production of milk, I would never had had them done."

In fact, Spelling's implants led to an awkward conversation when her daughter discovered she had the surgery. "Her world was just shattered," Spelling told Lena Dunham for a newsletter in 2016, per Entertainment Tonight. That conversation led the "True Tori" star to regret ever publicly discussing her surgery. However, she just did again, announcing a new development about her breast implants.