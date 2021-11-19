How Tori Spelling Is Taking Charge Of Her Health
Ever since she was a teenager, Tori Spelling has been in the limelight, and with that status came critiques about her appearance. Many rumors had circulated over the years that the "90210" alum had undergone a litany of cosmetic surgeries. "The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing," she told People in 2019. Although Spelling admitted to having some work done, the actor said the amount had been exaggerated. "I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more," Spelling added.
The mother-of-five revealed that she did not fully understand the potential repercussions of breast implantation when she elected for the surgery, explaining on "Good Morning America" in 2011, "Well I got my boobs done in my early 20's and if I had known it would or could possibly impact production of milk, I would never had had them done."
In fact, Spelling's implants led to an awkward conversation when her daughter discovered she had the surgery. "Her world was just shattered," Spelling told Lena Dunham for a newsletter in 2016, per Entertainment Tonight. That conversation led the "True Tori" star to regret ever publicly discussing her surgery. However, she just did again, announcing a new development about her breast implants.
Tori Spelling has wanted this done for years
Using a cheeky photo, Tori Spelling revealed to fans that she was ready for a change. The "BH90210" star posted a photo of a plastic jug filled with tiny rubber breasts to her Instagram Story. "After needing to for many years I'm finally addressing my expired and recalled implants," she wrote on the snap. "Thanks for squeezing me in @drjplasticsurgery. Great consult! I adore you already," Spelling added. The account she tagged was plastic surgeon Dr. Payam Jarrah-Nejad.
A month earlier, Spelling revealed she regretted getting the breast implants in the first place. "See, no one told me when I got mine done that, in 10 years, you would have to get them redone," she said during an appearance on the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast.
That was not the first time Spelling had expressed regret about going under the knife. The actor discussed her implants on an episode of "True Tori" in 2014, where she said she "wouldn't have done it" had she known the implants needed to be replaced, per the Daily Mail. As for why? "I have the biggest fear of going under for surgery. I'm so scared of being put to sleep," Spelling admitted. Well, here's to hoping Spelling's surgery goes smoothly!