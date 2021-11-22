The Real Reason Adrian Young Is Undergoing Surgery
No Doubt drummer Adrian Young rose to fame with his band members Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont in the 1990s and has remained fairly lowkey since the "Don't Speak" hitmakers went their separate ways last decade.
In October 2020, No Doubt's breakthrough album, "Tragic Kingdom," celebrated its 25th anniversary, which Young honored via Instagram. "25 years ago today, we released Tragic Kingdom. We had no idea that our lives were about to dramatically change as a result," he said, adding, "Thank you to those who have shared this crazy and spectacular ride with us! Knowing that this record has touched so many of your lives makes the recognition of this day that much more special!"
It may have been a minute since Young was seen drumming on a world tour, but he is still involved in music, as he and Sublime member Todd Forman teamed up in 2019 to create a music production and studio business called Moxy Brothers. "We are Adrian Young and Dr. Todd Forman and love producing, co-writing, mixing and performing on good s***...from New Wave to Pop, Alternative to Punk, Metal to Blues, and Ska to Reggae – we're happy to be your one stop shop with our full service recording studio," their website states. Young keeps fans up to date with what he's up to through social media and recently opened up about a nasty accident that took place over the weekend that will result in him having to undergo surgery.
Adrian Young's incident happened while preparing dinner
On November 21, Adrian Young took to Instagram to inform his fans of an accident that took place at home over the weekend. "Hi, well had an accident last night and there are two large pieces of glass embedded in the palm of my hand," he shared, adding, "Gonna have surgery to remove today. good times." The "Simple Kind of Life" hitmaker shared a gruesome image of his hand that was covered in blood. Next to him appeared a needle and a white towel that was also covered in blood.
As previously reported by TMZ, the incident happened while Young was preparing dinner at his house on Saturday evening. Sources close to the star told the outlet that a glass shattered in his palm when he tripped. Young was taken to the emergency room immediately as two big pieces of glass made their way inside his hand. Due to doctors not being able to get the glass out, he will go under the knife to remove it all. But don't worry fans, TMZ stated the surgery will be a "relatively minor procedure" and that his career in drumming should be able to continue afterward.
We wish you a speedy recovery, Adrian!