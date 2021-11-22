The Real Reason Adrian Young Is Undergoing Surgery

No Doubt drummer Adrian Young rose to fame with his band members Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont in the 1990s and has remained fairly lowkey since the "Don't Speak" hitmakers went their separate ways last decade.

In October 2020, No Doubt's breakthrough album, "Tragic Kingdom," celebrated its 25th anniversary, which Young honored via Instagram. "25 years ago today, we released Tragic Kingdom. We had no idea that our lives were about to dramatically change as a result," he said, adding, "Thank you to those who have shared this crazy and spectacular ride with us! Knowing that this record has touched so many of your lives makes the recognition of this day that much more special!"

It may have been a minute since Young was seen drumming on a world tour, but he is still involved in music, as he and Sublime member Todd Forman teamed up in 2019 to create a music production and studio business called Moxy Brothers. "We are Adrian Young and Dr. Todd Forman and love producing, co-writing, mixing and performing on good s***...from New Wave to Pop, Alternative to Punk, Metal to Blues, and Ska to Reggae – we're happy to be your one stop shop with our full service recording studio," their website states. Young keeps fans up to date with what he's up to through social media and recently opened up about a nasty accident that took place over the weekend that will result in him having to undergo surgery.