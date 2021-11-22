Jill Martin Just Got Engaged To Her Ex-Fiance. Here's What We Know

As the old saying goes, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."

Sports broadcaster Jill Martin is engaged to Erik Brooks for a second time. In an essay titled, "We're engaged... again! Why this time around is different" Martin opened up on Today.com about how she decided to call her ex-fiance out of the blue and give their love another shot. "It had been 18 months since I had given the ring back. It had been 18 months since we had spoken. During those months, I was never even tempted to reach out — the thought was just too painful. But then one day, I built up the courage — chutzpah, as my Grammy would say — and I called at 2 p.m. on a Thursday. He picked up."

But what makes this engagement so different from the first and how can they be so sure? Here's everything we know about the Martin/Brooks engagement 2.0...