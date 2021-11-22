The Tragic Death Of Joey Morgan, Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse Actor

Actor Joey Morgan, perhaps best known for his role in the horror-comedy movie "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse," has died. He was 28 years young at the time of his tragic death.

"Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning. It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private," a rep for Morgan confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death has yet to be announced.

Upon learning of Morgan's death, writer and director Christopher Landon took to Twitter to pay tribute to the talented thespian. "Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent, and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him," he penned in a somber tweet. Fellow actor Greg Grunberg also honored Morgan with an emotional tweet. "Devastated. Joey starred with us in 'Max Reload' and I knew on day 1 how sweet and talented he was. What a terrible loss. #RIPJoeyMorgan," he wrote.