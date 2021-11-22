The Tragic Death Of Joey Morgan, Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse Actor
Actor Joey Morgan, perhaps best known for his role in the horror-comedy movie "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse," has died. He was 28 years young at the time of his tragic death.
"Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning. It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private," a rep for Morgan confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death has yet to be announced.
Upon learning of Morgan's death, writer and director Christopher Landon took to Twitter to pay tribute to the talented thespian. "Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent, and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him," he penned in a somber tweet. Fellow actor Greg Grunberg also honored Morgan with an emotional tweet. "Devastated. Joey starred with us in 'Max Reload' and I knew on day 1 how sweet and talented he was. What a terrible loss. #RIPJoeyMorgan," he wrote.
Joey Morgan enjoyed a successful acting career
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Joey Morgan caught his first big break when he snagged the role of Augie Foster in "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse." But after that, it was off to the races for the budding actor who went on to snatch up acting credits in various projects including "Compadres," "Flower," "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser," "Camp Manna" "Angie Tribeca," and last but not least, "Max Reload and the Nether Blasters."
During a 2016 sit-down interview with Made In Hollywood, Morgan dished on what it was like to star opposite Omar Chaparro in the Mexican-American comedy-drama film, "Compadres" and what ultimately drew him to the movie. "I think everyone that read it saw the fun in it and saw that this was an action movie that could be a lot of fun to do and fun to portray those roles."
RIP Joey Morgan. There's no doubt you will be missed by many.