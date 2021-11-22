The Tragic Death Of Saturday Night Live Comedian And Writer Peter Aykroyd
Talented actor, comedian, and writer Peter Aykroyd has died. He was 66 at the time of his death.
As reported by People, Aykroyd's death was confirmed during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" with an intertitle that read, "Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021." Shortly after the episode, "SNL" also paid tribute to the former cast member on their Twitter account with a video of Aykroyd starring in a sketch titled, "The Java Junkie."
Upon learning of the news, many of Aykroyd's colleagues paid tribute to the late comic. "So sad to hear that Peter Aykroyd passed away. Gilda Radner took me to see him at Second city in Toronto and I was dazzled. What a brilliant improviser," comedian and former SNL star Laraine Newman penned in a somber tweet. Meanwhile, comedy writer Alan Zweibel also honored Aykroyd's life with a tweet that read, "I worked w/#PeterAykroyd. He was a very funny, really nice guy who starred in Tom Schiller's short "The Java Junkie" & contributed to the soundtrack of "Dragnet"-a movie I co-wrote w/his brother @dan_aykroyd. My fondest thoughts & condolences go out to Danny & the Aykroyd family."
Peter Aykroyd enjoyed a long and successful career
As reported by People, Peter Aykroyd first got his start in the comedy world after he joined the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto, just like his older brother, Dan Aykroyd did before him. Fortunately for Aykroyd, in 1979, the budding comedian landed a highly-coveted position at "Saturday Night Live" serving as a comedian and writer. Though he only worked at the famous sketch comedy for a year, he did manage to snag an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a variety or music program.
After his time on "SNL," Aykroyd went on to star in many other projects including "Coneheads," "Dragnet," and "Nothing but Trouble," alongside the likes of A-listers Chevy Chase, John Candy, Demi Moore, and his big bro, Dan. Per New York Post, Aykroyd also collaborated with Dan on a Canadian sci-fi series, "PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal."
Our sincere condolences go out to all of Aykroyd's loved ones during this difficult time.