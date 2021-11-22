The Tragic Death Of Saturday Night Live Comedian And Writer Peter Aykroyd

Talented actor, comedian, and writer Peter Aykroyd has died. He was 66 at the time of his death.

As reported by People, Aykroyd's death was confirmed during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" with an intertitle that read, "Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021." Shortly after the episode, "SNL" also paid tribute to the former cast member on their Twitter account with a video of Aykroyd starring in a sketch titled, "The Java Junkie."

Upon learning of the news, many of Aykroyd's colleagues paid tribute to the late comic. "So sad to hear that Peter Aykroyd passed away. Gilda Radner took me to see him at Second city in Toronto and I was dazzled. What a brilliant improviser," comedian and former SNL star Laraine Newman penned in a somber tweet. Meanwhile, comedy writer Alan Zweibel also honored Aykroyd's life with a tweet that read, "I worked w/#PeterAykroyd. He was a very funny, really nice guy who starred in Tom Schiller's short "The Java Junkie" & contributed to the soundtrack of "Dragnet"-a movie I co-wrote w/his brother @dan_aykroyd. My fondest thoughts & condolences go out to Danny & the Aykroyd family."