The Queen Attends Her First Major Family Event Since Her Hospitalization
Queen Elizabeth has seen and done a lot throughout her long reign, but it's arguably been the past year that has been the most trying for the monarch. It began with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip. If that weren't enough, the Queen spent the night in the hospital — which was her first stay in years — due to "preliminary investigations" (via NBC News), followed by two weeks of rest, per her doctor's orders. And while she also did miss the Remembrance Day proceedings events due to her sprained back (via BBC), she did release a statement after also canceling an appearance at the Church of England's national assembly. "None of us can slow the passage of time," she said, before praising the church for offering a time of hope for many people during the ongoing pandemic that has been COVID-19 (via People).
And while the last several weeks have been a challenging time for the Queen, she did manage to attend a rather personal but also historic event with her family, further proving that she's not ready to slow down just yet. That, or miss important milestones.
Queen Elizabeth's not ready to slow down just yet
Despite her recent setbacks, Queen Elizabeth powered through and attended a rather historic event for the royal family: a double christening for two of her great-grandchildren. According to Royal Central, on November 21, the Queen was on hand to see both Princess Eugenie's son August and Zara Tindall's son Lucas christened at the All Saints Chapel, Royal Lodge, in Windsor in what was an intimate ceremony with just close family and friends. And while there was some speculation over whether or not the Queen would attend the event to begin with, one source close to the situation did tell The Sun earlier in the week, "Her Majesty is very keen to be there as she knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren."
Now, whether or not Queen Elizabeth will attend a christening of another great-grandchild — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet — remains to be seen. Seeing how reports say that Harry and Meghan have no plans to return to the U.K. in the near future (via Page Six) it's highly unlikely that the Queen would travel to California to attend the event there. That, of course, would be with or without her health concerns.