The Queen Attends Her First Major Family Event Since Her Hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth has seen and done a lot throughout her long reign, but it's arguably been the past year that has been the most trying for the monarch. It began with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip. If that weren't enough, the Queen spent the night in the hospital — which was her first stay in years — due to "preliminary investigations" (via NBC News), followed by two weeks of rest, per her doctor's orders. And while she also did miss the Remembrance Day proceedings events due to her sprained back (via BBC), she did release a statement after also canceling an appearance at the Church of England's national assembly. "None of us can slow the passage of time," she said, before praising the church for offering a time of hope for many people during the ongoing pandemic that has been COVID-19 (via People).

And while the last several weeks have been a challenging time for the Queen, she did manage to attend a rather personal but also historic event with her family, further proving that she's not ready to slow down just yet. That, or miss important milestones.