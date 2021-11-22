Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Is Happy Their Relationship Was Cut Short. Here's Why

Not everyone's cut out to be a princess — just ask Florence St George (née Brudenell-Bruce) about when she dated Prince Harry. Before the pottery artist married multi-millionaire Henry St George in 2013, per Hello!, she and the red-haired prince enjoyed a sizzling romance. However, the socialite apparently dumped the prince after he messed up.

The Mirror reports that an insider who was close to Florence — or Flea as she calls herself on her Instagram account — spilled the tea about their relationship. "She felt he had a wandering eye all the time and she wasn't really into not knowing who he was flirting with or ­talking to when they were apart," they alleged. It seems as if back then, Harry may have enjoyed his single status after breaking up with long-time girlfriend Chelsy Davy in April 2011. The source continued, "So she ended it. She didn't want to carry on in a relationship that wasn't going to go anywhere." Reportedly, Harry was "flirting with another pretty blonde" at a music festival. "Flee [sic] saw he was chatting to her and got very jealous and disappointed," the insider alleged. Although "they both enjoyed themselves ... Flee [sic] wasn't interested in taking things further." St George just wasn't that type of girl.

Now happily married, and a mother-of-two, St George revealed why she was glad that things didn't work out between her and the Duke of Sussex.