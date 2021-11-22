Justin Bieber's Rare Throwback Photos Of Younger Brother Jaxon Are Melting Hearts

Justin Bieber has had a complicated relationship with his family over the years. After skyrocketing to fame as a child star at the age of 13, Justin struggled to transition into adulthood, leading to questionable and at times dangerous behavior, as People pointed out. "What do you expect from someone who was on top of the world, with no proper home?" an insider mused in 2020. The erratic behavior also led to tension in Justin's relationship with his mother, Pattie Mallette, who raised him as a single mother after giving birth to him as a teenager, Billboard noted in 2015. "I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was," he reflected.

Since then, Justin and Mallette have attempted to restore their bond. In 2018, Mallette posted a sweet throwback photo of Justin to Instagram and declared her love and admiration for her son. "Please forgive me of all of my shortcomings as I forgive you of yours, past present and future," she wrote in the caption. Justin has a similar relationship with his father, Jeremy Bieber, who was also a teenager when Justin was born, per Billboard. And they have worked on it, too; in 2020, Justin honored Jeremy on Father's Day with a heartwarming Instagram post. Being on good terms with his father means Justin gets to play the part of big brother to Jaxon and sister Jazmyn — a role he is great at.