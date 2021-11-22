The Bloody Reason LeBron James Was Ejected From Pistons Game

An early season game that would usually go under the radar for most NBA fans ended up setting the sports world on fire after LeBron James was ejected. During the third quarter between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons on November 21, James became entangled with young big man Isaiah Stewart, and launched his arm backwards connecting with, and bloodying, Stewart's face, per ESPN. The hit earned James the second ejection of his career "for unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulder," as told by referee Scott Foster, per the NBA.

At first, Stewart was fairly subdued, but once words were exchanged and his face began bleeding, the Pistons forward became absolutely enraged as he repeatedly attempted to storm at James while teammates, staffers, and security guards worked to hold him back, per the NBA. The second-year player even resorted to running down the team tunnels to try and gain access to the Lakers' bench.

The frightening scene brought memories of the infamous "Malice at the Palace" melee from 2004. "Everybody did a great job trying to deescalate the situation," Anthony Davis told reporters after the game, per the New York Post. "You never want it to get to that point like 17 years ago." Afterwards, James declined to speak to the media about the incident, but he did extend an olive branch.