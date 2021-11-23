The Moment Rumer Willis Knew She Wanted To Stop Drinking
Rumer Willis has been open about her sobriety journey, even publicly celebrating major milestones with her fans on social media. One of which came in late December 2020, New Year's Eve in fact, when she proudly shared that she had been four years sober.
The "Empire" and "The House Bunny" actor took to Instagram to share two selfies, the first showing her smiling and the second with four fingers up as a symbol of her achievement, while telling fans in the caption that she was "so grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out."
Rumer also opened up about how she'd worked extra hard amid the tough times brought about amid the Coronavirus pandemic to stay on the wagon, writing that she felt "immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side." Rumer is also an inspiration with others dealing with similar issues, and she signed off her post by telling them she was "always here to lend support or just listen."
The star — who's the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — is now getting candid once again about her journey, this time sharing the moment she knew it was time to turn her back on alcohol and why she decided it was time to get and stay sober.
Rumer Willis' alcohol 'panic attacks'
Rumer Willis opened up about her sobriety while speaking on American Addiction Centers' Addiction Talk series, sharing the moment she knew she didn't want to drink anymore. Willis explained via Instagram she experienced "panic attacks" when she drank out of worry for how she'd feel the following day, but there was no one real rock bottom moment that made her put down the bottle for good.
"It really was just this moment of going, why am I doing this? Because this doesn't even feel good. I'm not even getting the moment of enjoying this... It was, just, already so stressful," Willis explained, admitting she "didn't like the version of [herself]" she become after drinking. She added she felt she'd become "smarter" and "more confident" intoxicated, but that was "a lie."
"It honestly just started out as I was just going to do sober January," she added, "and then turned into almost five years."
Rumer has also been vocal about addiction within her family, as she, sister Tallulah Willis, and their mom, Demi Moore, appeared on Red Table Talk in November 2019 to discuss Moore's past substance abuse. Speaking about her own experiences, Rumer explained, "I was the last one [in my family] to get sober... at that point I was like, 'Man, I can't be the only one left here. This sucks.'" Tallulah shared her own experience, stating she "almost died of alcohol poisoning" aged 15.
Thankfully, Rumer and her family are doing better today.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).