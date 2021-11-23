The Moment Rumer Willis Knew She Wanted To Stop Drinking

Rumer Willis has been open about her sobriety journey, even publicly celebrating major milestones with her fans on social media. One of which came in late December 2020, New Year's Eve in fact, when she proudly shared that she had been four years sober.

The "Empire" and "The House Bunny" actor took to Instagram to share two selfies, the first showing her smiling and the second with four fingers up as a symbol of her achievement, while telling fans in the caption that she was "so grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out."

Rumer also opened up about how she'd worked extra hard amid the tough times brought about amid the Coronavirus pandemic to stay on the wagon, writing that she felt "immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side." Rumer is also an inspiration with others dealing with similar issues, and she signed off her post by telling them she was "always here to lend support or just listen."

The star — who's the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — is now getting candid once again about her journey, this time sharing the moment she knew it was time to turn her back on alcohol and why she decided it was time to get and stay sober.