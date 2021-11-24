Taylor Dye Of Maddie & Tae Reveals The Secret She's Been Keeping From Everyone

Taylor Dye is one half of the country duo Maddie & Tae — the other half happens to be her best friend, Maddie Marlow. The stars are known for hits including "Girl in a Country Song" and "Die from a Broken Heart." In the past few years, the country music stars have garnered plenty of attention with their catchy tunes while performing alongside some of the most popular artists in the genre today, including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley, per Good Morning America. The opportunities, nominations, and awards that the duo has earned so far have put their career on a steady path of success.

Marlow and Dye don't just share a passion for music and writing songs. They've also shared in the non-career big moments, including standing next to each other when they exchanged "I dos" with the men they love. According to GMA, Marlow married Jonah Font in 2019 while Dye wed fellow songwriter Josh Kerr in early 2020. Dye gushed about Kerr in a follow-up post, calling him her "person for life".

So it seems Dye has a penchant for sharing her milestones in life with her social media followers, further evidenced by her latest Instagram post. The message in question revealed an exciting secret that she had previously kept from the public.