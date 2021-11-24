Taylor Dye Of Maddie & Tae Reveals The Secret She's Been Keeping From Everyone
Taylor Dye is one half of the country duo Maddie & Tae — the other half happens to be her best friend, Maddie Marlow. The stars are known for hits including "Girl in a Country Song" and "Die from a Broken Heart." In the past few years, the country music stars have garnered plenty of attention with their catchy tunes while performing alongside some of the most popular artists in the genre today, including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley, per Good Morning America. The opportunities, nominations, and awards that the duo has earned so far have put their career on a steady path of success.
Marlow and Dye don't just share a passion for music and writing songs. They've also shared in the non-career big moments, including standing next to each other when they exchanged "I dos" with the men they love. According to GMA, Marlow married Jonah Font in 2019 while Dye wed fellow songwriter Josh Kerr in early 2020. Dye gushed about Kerr in a follow-up post, calling him her "person for life".
So it seems Dye has a penchant for sharing her milestones in life with her social media followers, further evidenced by her latest Instagram post. The message in question revealed an exciting secret that she had previously kept from the public.
Taylor Dye announced exciting news on Instagram
Everyone knows that childhood rhyme: "First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in the baby carriage." It seems Taylor Dye and her husband Josh Kerr are following this children's song to a tee because, on November 22, the musician took to Instagram to announce they will welcome their first child in spring 2022. In a post alongside the couple's gorgeous announcement photos, Dye revealed the proud parents were already "deeply in love" with their little bundle of joy. We don't know how far along Dye is, but it appears she has been keeping this on the DL for a bit!
Dye's fans showered the post's comments section with love and support for the couple. The other half of the "Friend's Don't" singer's country duo, Maddie Marlow, penned her own response to the happy news, writing, "... I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER." it sounds like the baby is a girl! And Kerr couldn't resist adding his own comment to the mix, choosing to compliment his wife in an adorable message that read, "Emotional overload ... the most beautiful pregnant woman on the planet."
Fans of Maddie & Tae may wonder whether the arrival of baby Kerr will mean that Dye will step back from making music. Although she hasn't spoken directly to this, uDiscoverMusic reported that the duo has already announced dates for headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour in 2022. Given the continued upward trajectory of the duo's career, it seems any hiatus Dye might take after giving birth will be short and temporary.