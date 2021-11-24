The Tragic Death Of G-Eazy's Mother

G-Eazy never took his musical abilities as a hobby, and ever since the rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, turned his attention to music while still in school, he took it as a potential way to make a living. " People would say I was foolish for that," he told Rolling Stone in 2014." But... I wanted to take this to the moon because why not?" he told the magazine. His outlook has paid off, with his first major studio album peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and charting for a whopping 138 weeks.

In the Rolling Stone interview, G-Eazy noted that he had inherited his work ethic from his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, an artist and a teacher who raised her two sons as a single parent by working two jobs. "I had a job since I was old enough to work, since I was like 14," G-Eazy said about how he helped out. "That's the only way we brought money in." Even with their best efforts, the family still barely made ends meet.

But G-Eazy continued to learn and draw inspiration from his mother, which contributed to his success. Now, the rapper is taking to his social media to leave a heartfelt tribute to his mom, as she has sadly died.