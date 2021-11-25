What We Know About Adrienne Bailon's Return To Disney

Adrienne Bailon has been a public figure for more than two decades, and has enjoyed her fair share of success on television. After rising to fame as one-third of the short-lived R&B girl group 3LW, the New York-born singer was hired by Disney to star in the television musical movie "The Cheetah Girls" in 2003 alongside Sabrina Bryan, Raven Symoné, and 3LW member Kiely Williams. The huge success of the film allowed the group of the same name to have two follow-up movies and a tour. That wasn't the only time Bailon acted alongside Symoné, however.

In 2003, Bailon was also cast to appear in Symoné's iconic television show, "That's So Raven," as Alana Rivera. During an appearance on "The Real" in 2015, Symoné and Bailon reflected on their time with The Cheetah Girls and admitted they've been friends since they were 15 years old, while also stating they go "way back." In 2019, Bailon told Entertainment Tonight about her friendship with Symoné and discussed a potential fourth movie. "I personally would never say never, but there is something to be said for not ruining anyone's childhood either," Bailon said. "Raven and I have kept a great relationship and I love Raven to death."

While fans eagerly wait for The Cheetah Girls to reunite, Disney recently revealed that Bailon will be acting alongside Symoné once again. Here's what we know about their latest collaboration.