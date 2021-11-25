What We Know About Adrienne Bailon's Return To Disney
Adrienne Bailon has been a public figure for more than two decades, and has enjoyed her fair share of success on television. After rising to fame as one-third of the short-lived R&B girl group 3LW, the New York-born singer was hired by Disney to star in the television musical movie "The Cheetah Girls" in 2003 alongside Sabrina Bryan, Raven Symoné, and 3LW member Kiely Williams. The huge success of the film allowed the group of the same name to have two follow-up movies and a tour. That wasn't the only time Bailon acted alongside Symoné, however.
In 2003, Bailon was also cast to appear in Symoné's iconic television show, "That's So Raven," as Alana Rivera. During an appearance on "The Real" in 2015, Symoné and Bailon reflected on their time with The Cheetah Girls and admitted they've been friends since they were 15 years old, while also stating they go "way back." In 2019, Bailon told Entertainment Tonight about her friendship with Symoné and discussed a potential fourth movie. "I personally would never say never, but there is something to be said for not ruining anyone's childhood either," Bailon said. "Raven and I have kept a great relationship and I love Raven to death."
While fans eagerly wait for The Cheetah Girls to reunite, Disney recently revealed that Bailon will be acting alongside Symoné once again. Here's what we know about their latest collaboration.
Adrienne Bailon will return as Alana Rivera in 'Raven's Home'
In 2017, Raven Symoné returned to Disney to star in the spin-off of "That's So Raven." Titled "Raven's Home," the show has proved to be a success and has enjoyed four seasons so far. Fans were clearly happy to see Symoné back on television playing Raven Baxter and will be even more pleased to hear that Adrienne Bailon will be making an appearance during Season 5 as her character Alana Rivera, who was Raven's school bully on "That's So Raven." As exclusively reported by TVLine, the upcoming season will be juicy as Alana is now the principal of Bayside, which is where Raven's child, Booker, attends school as they move back to San Fransisco to look after Raven's father.
"I've always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true," Bailon told the outlet. "I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]. We did the first 'Cheetah Girls' movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students... and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!"
The president and chief creative officer for Disney Branded Television, Gary Marsh — who Bailon refers to as her "industry father" — left her feeling emotional after she was welcomed back to Disney with a letter and flowers. "I almost bawled my eyes out," she said. "I was so happy to be back."