How Donald Trump Now Outranks Chuck Norris In Taekwondo Despite Never Practicing

Donald Trump has long boasted about his athletic prowess. After all, there are internet clips of the former President of the United States showing off his mean serve in tennis, along with plenty of photo evidence of him spending time in the place he perhaps enjoys the most: the golf course. Even TMZ has footage of Trump's nearly perfect drive. If that weren't enough, Trump once claimed that he could have been a baseball pro if only he would have focused more. "At the New York Military Academy, I was captain of the baseball team. I worked hard like everyone else, but I had good talent," he said, according to the book, "The Games Do Count: America's Best and Brightest on the Power of Sports."

And while there's no denying that Trump likes to stay active, there's another sport that he's been recognized for, despite having never participated in said activity. However, he's already outranking one of biggest names in the game: Chuck Norris.