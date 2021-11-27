How Much Was Stephen Sondheim Worth At The Time Of His Death?

American composer Stephen Sondheim died on November 26, at the age of 91, The New York Times reports. Sondheim's cause of death is unknown, as reported by friend F. Richard Pappas, who also served as his lawyer. The composer died in his home in Roxbury, Connecticut the day after having Thanksgiving with friends.

Sondheim had an incredible track record, writing some of the most beloved, iconic Broadway songs. Putting his lyricism and songwriting talents to work, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for "West Side Story" in 1961, according to his IMDb credits, and a year later, he wrote the lyrics for "Gypsy." He went through a particularly productive period in the late '70s and early '80s, composing the music and writing the lyrics for "A Little Night Music" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." He also composed the music and wrote the lyrics for "Assassins" and "Passion," an innovative musical that ties in operatic elements. Needless to say, all of this work left Sondheim in financial comfort.