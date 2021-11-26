The Tragic Death Of Broadway Icon Stephen Sondheim

Musical theater pioneer Stephen Sondheim has died at the age of 91, the New York Post reported. Per the outlet, he died on November 26 at his home. According to The New York Times, Sondheim's death was announced by his friend and lawyer F. Richard Pappas, who said that the composer died suddenly but didn't share his cause of death. Sondheim is survived by his husband, Jeff Romley, as well as his half-brother, Walter Sondheim, the Times noted.

Sondheim was the mastermind behind numerous musical theater classics, including "Company," "Sweeney Todd," "Sunday in the Park with George," and many more, per the Times. The paper noted that Sondheim's works won five Best Musical Tony Awards and six Best Original Score Tony Awards. In addition, three revivals of Sondheim's works won Tonys, per the outlet. In addition to the many Tonys, including a lifetime achievement award, Sondheim was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

As the theater world mourns the loss of one of its greats, tributes have been rolling in from those who admired the composer.