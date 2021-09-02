Inside Broadway's Touching Tribute To Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero — a successful Broadway actor, who starred in musicals such as "Bullets Over Broadway," which earned him a Tony Nomination; "Waitress"; and "A Bronx Tale" — died from COVID-19 on July 5, 2020. Amanda Kloots, Cordero's wife, documented the actor's health journey on her Instagram account.

Cordero was hospitalized in March 2020 with pneumonia symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. He was placed on a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma. He underwent dialysis, had his leg amputated due to blood clots, was placed on a heart-lung bypass machine, suffered mini strokes, and lost a ton of weight, per NPR. Fans followed his journey closely through Kloots' regular social media updates and a GoFundMe page set up for his medical bills raised nearly $800,000, per NPR. The couple's son, Elvis Eduardo, was just 13 months when his father eventually passed away. Kloots recently shared a photo of their son on his first day of preschool, revealing that she felt super emotional that morning.

After Broadway went dark 18 months ago, the curtain is rising again. Find out how Broadway is planning on honoring the Tony-nominated actor.