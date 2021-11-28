Eric Trump Just Claimed He Raised $25 Million By Age 30

Eric Trump is in the middle of a Twitter feud and, as seems to always be the case with the Trumps, people are fact checking him and showing the receipts. It all started when the Palmer Report tweeted that Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, "reportedly used burner phones to communicate with January 6th organizers" when the Capitol was stormed. The Palmer Report added a link to a Rolling Stone article that had three sources claiming that one of the organizers had several burner phones and used them to speak with key Trump players, including Lara and Eric.

On November 24, Eric linked the Palmer Report and tweeted: "Well here is one outlet I can sue for defamation. This will be fun. I'm an incredibly honest, clean guy – unlike Hunter, no drugs, healthy lifestyle, not the 'burner phone' type... Tweet saved." Like all things on Twitter, people responded to Eric's tweet with a vengeance, many citing reports that Eric had funneled money from a children's cancer foundation. "Clean and honest? How many clean and honest people are banned from being on a charitable foundation board?" Twitter user Democracy Restored wrote back.

The comment referred to an earlier claim that the Eric Trump Foundation had siphoned money from donations given to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital into the Trump Organization, according to Newsweek. But Twitter wasn't done, and neither was Eric.