The Truth About Casey Affleck And Caylee Cowan

Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck (perhaps best known as the kid brother to fellow actor Ben Affleck) is back in the headlines again.

Casey took to Instagram on November 25 and announced that he and the players on his amateur baseball team, aptly titled "The Love," immediately rolled up their sleeves and donated blood after learning there was a shortage. "This is the week for giving thanks but sometimes u gotta give something else. The Love and co. gave several bags of blood," he penned in the post. "Much love and respect to everyone at the Red Cross," he continued.

Donating his blood wasn't the only thing that got the masses talking, however. As it turns out, Casey also made it Instagram official with "Sunrise in Heaven" star Caylee Cowan in the revelatory post. So, what's the truth about the celeb couple? And is she equally as passionate about donating blood? The answer just might surprise you...