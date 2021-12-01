Goran Visnjic On New Horror Hit The Accursed - Exclusive

When you get to do these projects, where you get to pretend that you're traveling back in time, does that ever make you think, "Wow. You know what? I really would like to travel in time." Is there any place that you would like to go, any particular place in time, you would want to be?

It's a very complicated issue. I'm a huge sci-fi fan and I've read tons, and my mind immediately goes, "Oh, so if I go back in time, I would love to see so and so," but then I start freaking out. What if I do something wrong? What if I eliminate myself out of this universe? Or you go back to fix a mistake and upon fixing that mistake, you actually create the universe that's actually much, much, much worse than it was in this. We've been talking a lot about the Second World War on "Timeless," actually, how you would change certain events, not so many people get killed. But then what if you actually do something that makes it, I know it's kind of horrible to say, could it be worse? But it can always be worse. Those mental experiments, they come quite often when you think, but I would love to see how they were building my hometown cathedral in the 15th century, back in Russia. I would love to see how they build the Pyramids. I would love to be there when Jesus was walking with a cross, and the scene from "Ben-Hur," there's plenty of that.

"Timeless" had that amazing fan following, where they literally brought the show back after it was canceled so that the show could go out on its own terms. What was that experience like for you?

It was a bit of a rollercoaster ride. I didn't like how we went on and off, on and off, on and off. It's a bit stressful, to be honest with you, as an actor, with your plans and what you're going to do. But to know that you have such a huge support from a relatively small group of people, was a bit frustrating because you were like, "How come other people didn't see it?" How come ... We were always asking, "What happened with that show? How come it just gets ..." We got so many great, amazing fans, but it didn't catch this train that it spreads a little bit further away. It was so much enjoyment building that show, working on it, that it was so much frustration that it didn't continue. Because, in my opinion, it was really ... I would've watched that show for seasons.

If [it continued and those] seasons were as good as the first one and the second one, I would be a vivid watcher of that show, even if I'm not in it, just as [part of the] audience. I was a little bit disappointed that it actually didn't continue, because we all believed that we had a great project on our hands.