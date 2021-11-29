The Tragic Death Of Hollywood Icon Arlene Dahl

Glamourous actor of the 1950s, Arlene Dahl, died on November 29, at the age of 96. Her son, fellow actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced Dahl's death in a heartfelt Facebook post. Lamas wrote, "Mom passed away this morning in New York. She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced." He added, "Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times."

Calling his mother a "force of nature," the "Falcon Crest" actor said he grew closer to Dahl in his adult life. Lamas wrote, "I leaned on her more and more as my life counselor and the person I knew that lived and loved to the fullest." He also sent his deepest sympathies to Dahl's husband of 37 years, Marc Rosen. (Lamas' father is the late actor and director Fernando Lamas, the second of Dahl's six husbands. She also had two other children — daughter Carole, from her third marriage, and son Rounsevelle from her fifth.) The post concluded, "Love you mom forever."

Of course, the death of the Hollywood icon should not overshadow her impressive life — not only was she a movie and TV star — but Dahl was also an entrepreneur and a business pioneer.