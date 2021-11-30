What Did The Rock Just Declare About His Ex-Wife?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in a celebratory mood after the release of his latest movie, "Red Notice." According to Forbes, the action flick is officially Netflix's most-watched movie of all time. The former WWE star took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. "RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!" he wrote. "In under two weeks, we've shattered all records and we have many weeks to go." Johnson gave his fans some love and said, "THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world."

The "Jungle Cruise" actor has also been spreading a little joy this season. CBS 10 News reported that Johnson gifted his custom Ford F-150 Raptor to a Navy veteran, Oscar Rodriguez. Johnson was impressed by how much Rodriguez does for his community and shared that he cooked meals for domestic violence victims, was a church leader, and looked after his "elderly mama." Johnson wrote that "it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." He also had high praise for the vet, saying, "I have the global platform to illuminate good, solid, grateful human beings, like Oscar."

It seems as if Johnson is on a roll. He also took to social media on November 29, to talk about his ex-wife and the mother of his eldest daughter, Simone Johnson. The Rock talked about Dany Garcia — and backed it up with solid facts.