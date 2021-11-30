Inside Dr. Oz's Run For Senate In Pennsylvania

Over the course of his career, Dr. Mehmet Oz has been no stranger to controversy. In 2014, he testified before Congress after pushing "miracle" diet pills on his show despite the lack of scientific research behind them. "The scientific community is almost monolithic against you in terms of the efficacy of the three products you called 'miracles,'" Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill told the TV host on Capitol Hill, per CNN. Oz admitted that he used "flowery language" to describe the products, but claimed it was coming purely from a place of goodwill. "When they don't think they have hope ... I want to look, and I do look everywhere ... for any evidence that might be supportive to them," he argued.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Oz became a frequent guest on Fox News, where he continued spouting controversial medical takes. In one appearance in April 2020, just a month into the lockdown, Oz suggested reopening schools, claiming doing so "may only cost us two to three percent in terms of total mortality," arguing it "might be a trade-off some folks would consider." He also promoted numerous alternative treatments to COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine, reports The Washington Post.

So after dipping his toes into the political realm, could Oz be gearing up to make a run for office? Well, hang on to your hats, because the talk show host has just entered the ring.