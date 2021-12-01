The One Trait Khloe Kardashian Wishes True Didn't Inherit

Becoming a mother changed Khloé Kardashian's life for the better. "I definitely have more empathy. And the motivation that having a child gives you ... you want them to be proud of you so badly," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star told Cosmopolitan U.K. in a November interview. Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018, as she announced on her Instagram. Her maternal skills were put to the test even before True was born. That's because Kardashian gave birth just days after Thompson reportedly cheated on her, a scandal that played out in the public eye, as People noted.

But even in those circumstances, Kardashian still allowed Thompson to be present in the delivery room, according to ET Online. "Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can," Kardashian explained on Twitter.

Since then, Kardashian has continued to make True her number-one priority. "If I have a crazy work week with more limited time with True, I clear out my weekend. Some things are non-negotiable for me," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. Kardashian tries to be the best mother and role model for True as she possibly can, and that's why she worries that her daughter might have inherited one of her traits that has made life a bit difficult.