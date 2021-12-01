The One Trait Khloe Kardashian Wishes True Didn't Inherit
Becoming a mother changed Khloé Kardashian's life for the better. "I definitely have more empathy. And the motivation that having a child gives you ... you want them to be proud of you so badly," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star told Cosmopolitan U.K. in a November interview. Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018, as she announced on her Instagram. Her maternal skills were put to the test even before True was born. That's because Kardashian gave birth just days after Thompson reportedly cheated on her, a scandal that played out in the public eye, as People noted.
But even in those circumstances, Kardashian still allowed Thompson to be present in the delivery room, according to ET Online. "Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can," Kardashian explained on Twitter.
Since then, Kardashian has continued to make True her number-one priority. "If I have a crazy work week with more limited time with True, I clear out my weekend. Some things are non-negotiable for me," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. Kardashian tries to be the best mother and role model for True as she possibly can, and that's why she worries that her daughter might have inherited one of her traits that has made life a bit difficult.
True inherited Khloe Kardashian's obsession with organization
Khloé Kardashian has put in a lot of effort to not showcase her weaknesses in front of True to prevent her from learning patterns she considers negative. But in spite of her best efforts, Kardashian believes True has inherited her obsession with cleanliness and neatness, she said in an episode of Ellen DeGeneres' "Mom Confessions." "I feel bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from," Kardashian said. But the "Good American" founder is still trying to work around it. "I always just try to mess things up and tell her, 'It's okay to live in a mess.' Although I'm cringing inside, I don't want her to cringe. So she has that, and I wish she didn't," she added.
Kardashian also revealed that she is a "strict" parent. "I have a schedule, I'm very militant with how I parent True, and I believe that a schedule saves everything," Kardashian said, joking that this sets her parenting style apart from that of her sisters. Kardashian believes she inherited her parenting style from her mother, Kris Jenner, who calls herself a "momager." "Every single day, everything is accounted for and that gives me a sense of peace because there are typically no surprises. My mom has always been regimented, so I definitely get that from her," Kardashian told Cosmopolitan U.K., adding that she starts her day at 4:30 a.m.