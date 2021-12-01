Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Proudly Show Off Their Wedding Rings

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on NBC's talent show "The Voice" in April 2014 and formed a relationship over a year later, according to Billboard. The "Nobody But You" hitmakers soon became one of pop-culture's favorite couples and finally walked down the aisle earlier this year in July after getting engaged in October 2020. While backstage at the Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville for the three-hour CMA Summer Jam concert special, Shelton opened up to People about how it felt being the husband to the fashion icon and music powerhouse. "Married life so far is... it's incredible," he explained, adding, "I mean, it's everything that it already was, which was awesome. She just can't get away from me now."

Two weeks after tying the knot, Stefani told Jade Iovine on her "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" podcast that she was feeling "total honeymoon vibes right now" and noted, "It was literally the greatest moment ... one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," per AceShowbiz. "I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," the "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" singer continued.

During a recent appearance on "The Voice," it seems like Shelton and Stefani are nothing but proud about their marriage.