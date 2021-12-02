The Truth About Farrah Abraham's Return To Teen Mom

Farrah Abraham returned to the "Teen Mom" franchise to join the OG cast for the spin-off, "Teen Mom: Family Reunion." Ahead of the season premiere, MTV released a "sneak-peek" video that featured Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell in an interview with host Dr. Drew. Given that the last "Teen Mom" reunion in 2016 did not go well after Farrah got into a physical fight with Amber, as per Us Weekly, Dr. Drew was curious to hear from the teen moms whether this second reunion had been more positive.

In the interview, Dr. Drew segued into the topic of Farrah, asking, "How was it hanging out with Farrah?" Amber was the first to respond with, "We really tried to make her feel better?" Maci added that she had her own opinion about Farrah and that everyone was free to do the same. This vague response led Dr. Drew to push further. He asked, "But was she conflicting with the 'Teen Mom 2' women?" Maci responded, "I think [with] everyone, to be honest."

Farrah's perception of the reunion seemed to be a bit at odds with her co-stars' recollections. In the second half of the sneak peek, Dr. Drew aired a clip in which Farrah told Maci and Amber she had "so much fun catching up" with them. It seems we'll have to wait until January to know for certain what mischief Farrah got up to during the reunion.