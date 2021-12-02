Blake Shelton Just Said This About Gwen Stefani's Hit Song

After having a clear connection with each other while working on "The Voice," Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton formed a romance and finally came clean about their mutual admiration. As noted by Billboard, the duo first met on the talent show in April 2014 and made their relationship official the following year in November. In July this year, the pair tied the knot at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma (via Page Six).

"The Voice" wasn't the only time Shelton and Stefani worked together. Being that both are talented chart-topping musicians, it was inevitable that they would collaborate on songs. Their first song together, "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," was released in 2016 and was taken from Shelton's studio album "If I'm Honest." The following year, Shelton repaid the favor and featured on the title track of his wife's festive album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." The pair duetted on the song "Nobody But You" at the end of 2019 and gave fans more with 2020's "Happy Anywhere."

During a Grammy Awards red carpet interview with E! News in 2020, Shelton and Stefani admitted they have no plans of releasing a full-length album together. With that being said, which one of Stefani's songs remains particularly special to the country singer?