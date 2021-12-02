Gwen Stefani Celebrates 'Milestone' In Her Career

Gwen Stefani's music career began as the lead singer of the '90s ska/punk band No Doubt. Their success helped turn the blonde beauty into a household name and a pop culture icon.

After a long run, No Doubt went on hiatus and Stefani pursued a solo career. Her 2004 solo debut album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." was a global hit and remains one of her most noteworthy records. The LP featured her US Hot 100 chart-topping single "Hollaback Girl," along with other classics, such as "Rich Girl," "Cool," and "Luxurious." At the Grammy Awards, Stefani bagged herself five nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. When she reunited with No Doubt in 2012, the "Make Me Like You" hitmaker admitted to "This Morning" that she never expected her solo material to take off the way it did, explaining, "I was doing it more like an art project," stating it all "spiraled out of control."

During her discussion with Billboard in 2019, Stefani confessed that writing her first solo album was a completely new experience. "When I went in to start working [on the record], I'd never written with anyone else outside of the band," she said. "I didn't even know there were these writing circuits you could go on to work with the popular songwriters of the moment. Everything was new, and I felt really rebellious and outrageous to be doing it." In 2006, Stefani released her sophomore album, which just celebrated a new anniversary.