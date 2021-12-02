How Machine Gun Kelly Actually Stabbed Himself While Trying To Impress Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been one of Hollywood's hottest couples for over a year now. Kelly and Fox were first linked in May 2020, when the two were spotted hanging out together, CNN reported then. Fox and Kelly met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March 2020, according to Insider. Fox was still married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, but he shared on his podcast that same month that the two had been separated for several months. Fox filed for divorce in November 2020, just days after she and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, went public with their relationship by attending the American Music Awards together, as People noted.
Fox and Kelly's first date captured the couple's essence perfectly. Behind the wheel of a 1974 Cadillac convertible and with Ella Fitzgerald blasting in the background, Kelly drove Fox to a pre-set picnic on the edge of a canyon, according to British GQ. He had a friend put everything together and made sure to include roses in the setup. Afterward, Kelly and Fox drove to the Roxy Theatre on Sunset Boulevard. It was closed, but they wouldn't let that ruin their perfect date. "We went to the roof and played pop punk and made out," he told GQ.
Fox was probably sold right then and there. Nonetheless, Kelly continued to look for ways to impress the "Transformers" star, going so far as to accidentally stab himself.
Machine Gun Kelly threw a knife he got from Travis Barker
Machine Gun Kelly thought Megan Fox would be impressed by his handling of a knife he got from his friend Travis Barker, he said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on December 1. "Travis got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it and I was like, 'Check this out, this is sick,' and I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand," Kelly said, showing the scar on the back of his left hand to Fallon.
In the scenario he had envisioned, he would spin the knife into the air and catch it by the handle when it fell back down. This being the beginning of their relationship, Kelly played down the extent of his pain. "And then the next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, need stitches real quick,'" he said, using his hands to show he was talking on the phone.
Fox loves Kelly's goofy and impulsive nature because it brings out her genuine side, she said in an October interview with British GQ. Fox said she had been put in "this weird box" and allowed that image to define how the public saw her. "I hadn't lived my own life as myself for a really long time — the parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn't belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood," Fox revealed.