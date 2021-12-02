Kat Von D Shares Emotional Goodbye To Her Tattoo Shop

On October 25, Kat Von D made a shocking announcement on her Instagram: she and her husband Rafael Reyes would be permanently moving to rural Indiana and leaving behind her famed tattoo shop she had operated for 14 years. "... the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," she wrote. She went on to write that she will most likely open a studio in Indiana once she is finished remodeling her house. But on a sadder note, she also announced that she would be closing High Voltage Tattoo, her West Hollywood tattoo shop that rose to fame on "LA Ink," on December 1. "I didn't think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn't present," she wrote, "and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don't plan on returning to LA very often."

Now, as Kat prepares to make her big move, the time has come for her to close her shop. And she shared an emotional tribute with her followers.