The Truth About Matthew McConaughey's Scent

Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood's most charismatic actors, but some might wonder if he's one of the least well-groomed. McConaughey's bodily odor has been a topic of discussion for over a decade after the actor admitted that he hasn't worn deodorant in more than 35 years, according to People.

McConaughey's confession caught many people, including his co-stars, by surprise. When he was filming for 2008's "Fool's Gold" with Kate Hudson, McConaughey said his co-star always brought a salt rock on set to persuade him to use it as a "natural deodorant," according to Elite Daily. "[Kate] says, 'Would you please put this on?' I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant," Matthew shared. "The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you."

Despite McConaughey admitting that he prefers to go au naturel and ditch the deodorant, it doesn't mean that he doesn't like to smell good or have sworn off scents all together. In fact, audiences may be surprised to find out the "Dallas Buyers Club" is actually really picky about what he sprays onto his body.