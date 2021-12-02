The Truth About Matthew McConaughey's Scent
Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood's most charismatic actors, but some might wonder if he's one of the least well-groomed. McConaughey's bodily odor has been a topic of discussion for over a decade after the actor admitted that he hasn't worn deodorant in more than 35 years, according to People.
McConaughey's confession caught many people, including his co-stars, by surprise. When he was filming for 2008's "Fool's Gold" with Kate Hudson, McConaughey said his co-star always brought a salt rock on set to persuade him to use it as a "natural deodorant," according to Elite Daily. "[Kate] says, 'Would you please put this on?' I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant," Matthew shared. "The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you."
Despite McConaughey admitting that he prefers to go au naturel and ditch the deodorant, it doesn't mean that he doesn't like to smell good or have sworn off scents all together. In fact, audiences may be surprised to find out the "Dallas Buyers Club" is actually really picky about what he sprays onto his body.
Matthew McConaughey creates his own scents
Matthew McConaughey smells great — and it's because the Oscar winner creates his own scents. In an interview with Australian radio's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," the actor was asked about the fact that "all the "all the leading ladies always say how great you smell," to which he admitted (via The Daily Mail) that he experiments with different scents and makes "concoctions." McConaughey added that he doesn't use a specific brand of cologne or aftershave for his signature scent, even though he was once a spokesperson for Dolce Gabbana's fragrances, per InStyle. "You knew I was a mixologist!" he joked to the hosts, but stopped short of revealing his secret recipe, adding he "couldn't dare say that out loud."
Although McConaughey declined to reveal his secrets, a celebrity who has given us an idea on his signature scent is Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with him on "Tropic Thunder" in 2018. In August, Brown spoke on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" and said that McConaughey smelled like "granola."
"He does not have an odor," she said. "He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent." Well, mystery solved!