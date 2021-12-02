Famed Music Exec Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Killed In Tragic Home Invasion Robbery

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of famed music exec Clarence Avant, has been killed in a tragic home invasion robbery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Police were called to the wealthy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills early on December 1 and discovered Jacqueline Avant with a gunshot wound. Authorities took the 81-year-old philanthropist to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she later died. "I don't think it's a random attack," said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. "Crime of any type will not be tolerated and we will not rest until the suspect or suspects are brought to justice."

Clarence and Jacqueline had been married for 54 years, and the couple shares a daughter Nicole, 53, and a son Alexander, 50. Nicole is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. A Netflix spokesperson said that Jacqueline's husband Clarence was not injured, per THR. Clarence, whose nickname is the "Godfather of Black Music," is a legend in the entertainment business. The 90-year-old music executive was the subject of the 2019 documentary "The Black Godfather" and got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October.

Clarence and Jacqueline (also called "Jackie") were beloved members of the entertainment community. Tyler Perry expressed his grief on Instagram, writing, "My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold." He added, "But you can rest assured that every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare." And it appears the alleged person responsible for Jackie's death is now in custody.