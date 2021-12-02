Why Did A Reporter Just Apologize To The Royal Family?

Cancel culture is not specific to the United States alone, as past comments have led a British journalist to apologize to the royal family for comments he made almost 10 years ago. Though the royals and the British press have a long, fraught history — which in part led to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the British family — this reporter is apologizing in an attempt at impartial professionalism.

Amol Rajan is the current Media Editor of the BBC, a position created when he took the role in 2016. He worked prior at the British newspaper The Independent from 2007, being appointed Editor in 2013 — becoming the first non-white editor of a major U.K. paper. The Calcutta, India-born editor presented a two-part documentary for the BBC on November 22 called "The Princes and the Press," which examined the relationship between the British press and the royal family. Though The Telegraph found it underwhelming, it led to controversy as the royals called into question Rajan's impartiality as a journalist — even before the doc aired. With old articles resurfacing, Rajan apologized for his previous comments as a columnist at the Independent.

Though the BBC insists that Rajan is impartial and "[left his] past views at the door" upon joining them (via The Telegraph), the republican-viewed Brit (which is a different meaning from American Republicans) was opinionated in his column for the Independent, and made many anti-royal statements against the family and the idea of a hereditary monarchy in general.