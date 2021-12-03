Tori Spelling Reveals What Kind Of Plastic Surgery She's Getting
Tori Spelling has not been shy about her personal challenges over the years, especially when it comes to the public's opinion about her appearance. In a very raw and candid post back in 2020, Spelling admitted that she struggled with self-acceptance at a very early age. The television star wrote on Instagram, "Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair."
With that said though, she's also been one to note that her plastic surgery procedures over the years has been minimal — Spelling admitted to having her "nose done and [her] boobs done" — and that her changing look over the years is all due to a very good job of makeup contouring, according to Page Six.
And while there are a handful of plastic surgeons who might not believe Spelling's claims of minimal cosmetic surgery, the former "Beverly Hills 90210" star recently did admit that she is planning to go under the knife again. And it's both because she wants to and has to.
Tori Spelling is going with new and bigger breast implants for multiple reasons
In a recent interview with "Jeff Lewis Live" on SiriusXM, Tori Spelling admitted that she is getting "bigger" breast implants for a few important reasons.
The first time that the "90210" star had gotten breast implants was over 20 years ago, and she went on the record in November to reveal the complications from them. "After needing to for many years I'm finally addressing my expired and recalled implants," Spelling wrote on her Instagram story (via E! News), going on to praise her doctor. "Thanks for squeezing me in @drjplasticsurgery great consult! I adore you already...". The mom-of-five will be going under the knife again in February 2022.
During the SiriusXM interview (via the Daily Mail), Spelling explained that her plastic surgeon will "take them out, clean them up, put new implants in." She also revealed that she's undergoing the surgery for personal reasons. "I want to be able to dress sexy but I want to be able to conservative and not be, like, all boobs," she said, adding, "The sizing I'm getting is a little bit bigger but it won't look it. So they'll actually look smaller but fill out more."
In other words, Spelling is doing something completely for herself in order to make herself feel better. Now that's what we'd call a healthy dose of self love.