Tori Spelling Reveals What Kind Of Plastic Surgery She's Getting

Tori Spelling has not been shy about her personal challenges over the years, especially when it comes to the public's opinion about her appearance. In a very raw and candid post back in 2020, Spelling admitted that she struggled with self-acceptance at a very early age. The television star wrote on Instagram, "Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair."

With that said though, she's also been one to note that her plastic surgery procedures over the years has been minimal — Spelling admitted to having her "nose done and [her] boobs done" — and that her changing look over the years is all due to a very good job of makeup contouring, according to Page Six.

And while there are a handful of plastic surgeons who might not believe Spelling's claims of minimal cosmetic surgery, the former "Beverly Hills 90210" star recently did admit that she is planning to go under the knife again. And it's both because she wants to and has to.