Billie Eilish's New Look Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Teen sensation Billie Eilish has become one of music's biggest stars of today and fans are simply in awe of her talents. For the Grammy award-winner's debut single in 2016, "Ocean Eyes," the singer rose to fame as a blonde. Since making her mark on the music scene, the "you should see me in a crown" hitmaker has continued to reinvent her image when it comes to her ever-changing hair.

As reported by Page Six, Eilish opted for numerous colors throughout 2018 that consisted of lavender, blue, and teal locks. In 2019, she rocked black, light brown, and even neon green roots, which ended up becoming a staple look of hers for a couple of years. For the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, "Happier Than Ever," Eilish returned as a blonde. "I feel more like a woman, somehow," she told British Vogue in June after sporting bold colors for many years.

Eilish continues to promote her second record, but she has already undergone another reinvention. Unsurprisingly, her large fanbase freaked out after she showed off the new look on social media.