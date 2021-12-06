Billie Eilish's New Look Has Fans Doing A Double Take
Teen sensation Billie Eilish has become one of music's biggest stars of today and fans are simply in awe of her talents. For the Grammy award-winner's debut single in 2016, "Ocean Eyes," the singer rose to fame as a blonde. Since making her mark on the music scene, the "you should see me in a crown" hitmaker has continued to reinvent her image when it comes to her ever-changing hair.
As reported by Page Six, Eilish opted for numerous colors throughout 2018 that consisted of lavender, blue, and teal locks. In 2019, she rocked black, light brown, and even neon green roots, which ended up becoming a staple look of hers for a couple of years. For the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, "Happier Than Ever," Eilish returned as a blonde. "I feel more like a woman, somehow," she told British Vogue in June after sporting bold colors for many years.
Eilish continues to promote her second record, but she has already undergone another reinvention. Unsurprisingly, her large fanbase freaked out after she showed off the new look on social media.
Billie Eilish's dark brown hair debut didn't go unnoticed on Instagram
On December 3, Billie Eilish took to Instagram to surprise fans with her new hair color. In 2019, the singer sported light brown locks for her "xanny" music video. However, it seems Eilish now wants to rock a richer shade, as her recent selfie saw her with short, dark brown hair with a full fringe. For her caption, the "Therefore I Am" hitmaker kept it short and sweet: "Miss me?" In just a matter of days, Eilish's post has racked up more than 13.2 million likes and 232,000 comments.
"THATS LOOKS SO GOOD IM IN LOVE," one user wrote passionately in capital letters. "Omggggg you're so fineeeee," another person shared, adding numerous heart-eye emoji. "Omg we love that hair gurl," a third fan wrote. "Keep the hair dark...wow amazing neww look!!" a fourth user commented.
On December 4, Eilish made her first public appearance in the new look while attending Variety's 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, per Teen Vogue. On the red carpet, the award-winning star was captured wearing a floor-length, quilted coat, a lightweight shirt, and trousers. At the event, she and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, were honored with the Film Song of the Year accolade for their "James Bond" theme song, "No Time to Die."