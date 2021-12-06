Jacob Roloff Just Welcomed A New Family Member
Former television star Jacob Roloff first burst onto the reality television circuit in 2006 starring in TLC's "Little People, Big World," alongside his three siblings and his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff.
While the show went on to establish a cult-like following, racking up a whopping 22 seasons and counting, Jacob opted to quit filming in 2016. But make no mistake about it — he's still very much part of the Roloff family to this day. "I appreciate people wanting me to 'be with the family' for a few more episodes but the family that is filmed is not my family. They are the Roloff Characters and I have scarcely anything in common with them, nor do I want to be a character myself. As soon as the cameras drop, however, it's almost like they never played the part," Jacob penned in an Instagram post in July 2016. "So, I am with my family and I love them, I'm just here to say you'll never see that from me on TV again."
Fortunately, just like the number of seasons under the Roloff family's reality show belt, the Roloff brood keeps growing!
Jacob Roloff is one proud Papa
The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss.
OH, BABY! Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Rock just welcomed their first child, a baby boy. "My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight, " the proud Papa gushed in a tweet dated December 6.
As you may recall, the married couple first announced they were expecting a bundle of joy in July. "Not for you but us: I'm very happy to say we're having a son," the father-to-be penned in a revelatory Instagram post. Mama-to-be Isabel, also took to her own Instagram account to spill the beans. "We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December," she wrote.
Alas, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the entire Roloff family. As reported by Us Weekly, the couple's sister-in-law, Tori Roloff, suffered a miscarriage only four months prior to Jacob and Isabel's baby announcement. On the heels of the tragic miscarriage, some fans criticized Isabel for sharing so much of her own pregnancy on social media. Isabel, however, was quick to defend her actions. "This is my first pregnancy. It's special, and I want to talk about it. Plus allow me that right without assuming I'd want to hurt ANYONE. That's the last thing I'd want to do. I just want to celebrate my baby," she adamantly declared via her Instagram Stories. Congrats Jacob and Isabel!