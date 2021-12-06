Jacob Roloff Just Welcomed A New Family Member

Former television star Jacob Roloff first burst onto the reality television circuit in 2006 starring in TLC's "Little People, Big World," alongside his three siblings and his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff.

While the show went on to establish a cult-like following, racking up a whopping 22 seasons and counting, Jacob opted to quit filming in 2016. But make no mistake about it — he's still very much part of the Roloff family to this day. "I appreciate people wanting me to 'be with the family' for a few more episodes but the family that is filmed is not my family. They are the Roloff Characters and I have scarcely anything in common with them, nor do I want to be a character myself. As soon as the cameras drop, however, it's almost like they never played the part," Jacob penned in an Instagram post in July 2016. "So, I am with my family and I love them, I'm just here to say you'll never see that from me on TV again."

Fortunately, just like the number of seasons under the Roloff family's reality show belt, the Roloff brood keeps growing!