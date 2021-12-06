The Jeff Garlin On Set Controversy Explained

Many fans recognize Jeff Garlin from his role as the highly irreverent manager Jeff Greene on "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The long-running series — which features mostly improvised dialogue — often pushes the envelope with borderline-offensive material. Garlin has said that although the characters on "Curb" flirt with controversial topics, the cast and crew do not believe they have gone too far.

"That's never happened. We don't think about it," Garlin told the Daily News in 2020. The comedian admitted that reshoots would take place if the "tone" was off, but never because the subject matter was too offensive. "Maybe that's why people dig our show, because it's not very politically correct and it's very honest and we don't worry about any of this stuff," he added. Although the actor welcomes being "politically incorrect," he believes it needs to be rooted in comedy. "Being irreverent and saying what you want does not constitute comedy," he told Salon in 2019. "If you're not funny, you're just saying insulting things."

Garlin is also well-known for playing Murray Christian Goldberg on ABC's family-friendly sitcom "The Goldbergs." In 2019, Garlin revealed he was nearly fired from the series for repeatedly making off-color jokes while filming. "I was saying some really stupid silly things that I can't believe that anyone would find offensive, but to each his own," he told the New York Post. A couple years later, the actor found himself in hot water once again for his on-set behavior on ABC's hit series.