The Tragic Story Of Serena And Venus Williams' Half-Sister's Death

The film "King Richard," in which Will Smith plays Richard Williams, Serena and Venus Williams' father and tennis coach, shines a light on an oft-forgotten part of the champion duo's origin story. Their half-sister and personal assistant, Yetunde Price, was shot dead in Compton in 2003, reports People.

The Williams sisters appeared on "Red Table Talk" to talk about the film, and Serena discussed how seeing her late sibling portrayed on screen made her feel. "I think I cried the whole time," she said. "Whenever she came on film, I just — personally, I just started, like — I mean, even still," she continued, struggling to get the words out. Their mother, Oracene Price, agreed, calling it "a quiet moment ... something that you kind of try and put in the back of your mind and don't want to remember." This sentiment echoed Serena's comment to The Guardian in 2005. "I haven't really coped yet," she admitted. "I'm trying to figure out how to cope with it. But not a day goes by when I don't think of it and I try to make sure I talk to all of my sisters every single day."

So what led to Yetunde's tragic murder at 31, and how did it all unfold?