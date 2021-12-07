Drew Barrymore And Whoopi Goldberg Share This Unique Perspective On Dating

Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg are getting candid about dating. The "50 First Dates" star had "The View" host on her self-titled talk show on December 7, in which they discussed relationships — something Barrymore herself has recently renounced.

In September 2020, the thrice-married Barrymore had Jane Fonda as a guest on her talk show, where they talked about the latter "swearing off men." Barrymore revealed, "I think I'm there and have been there for the last five years. I'm not closed for business. But I have been in exactly that mentality for the last five years thinking, I just don't have the bandwidth." She added, "I just can't fit it in." Barrymore has previously been married to Jeremy Thomas, actor Tom Green, and shares two children with her most recent husband, Will Kopelman. And like Barrymore, Goldberg herself has also been married three times. In 2008, Goldberg also revealed that she's "had 50 lovers" throughout her life, per Intelligencer.

When Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg got together, they rehashed their romantic histories, and as it turns out, they agree on this unique thing.