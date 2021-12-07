Drew Barrymore And Whoopi Goldberg Share This Unique Perspective On Dating
Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg are getting candid about dating. The "50 First Dates" star had "The View" host on her self-titled talk show on December 7, in which they discussed relationships — something Barrymore herself has recently renounced.
In September 2020, the thrice-married Barrymore had Jane Fonda as a guest on her talk show, where they talked about the latter "swearing off men." Barrymore revealed, "I think I'm there and have been there for the last five years. I'm not closed for business. But I have been in exactly that mentality for the last five years thinking, I just don't have the bandwidth." She added, "I just can't fit it in." Barrymore has previously been married to Jeremy Thomas, actor Tom Green, and shares two children with her most recent husband, Will Kopelman. And like Barrymore, Goldberg herself has also been married three times. In 2008, Goldberg also revealed that she's "had 50 lovers" throughout her life, per Intelligencer.
When Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg got together, they rehashed their romantic histories, and as it turns out, they agree on this unique thing.
Barrymore and Goldberg are cool to fly solo
Both Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg have been through it when it comes to relationships. With three marriages each between the two, it's understandable if they want to remove their toes from the dating pool.
Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Goldberg gave her thoughts on dating today, to which Barrymore resoundingly agreed. "I've sworn off relationships, where are you at with relationships?" Barrymore asked "The View" host, to which she humorously responded, "I think they're great for other people." Barrymore, who divorced husband Will Kopelman in 2016, agreed, stating, "This is exactly what I've been thinking, is that they're not for me. Goldberg, who was last married to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995, offered her reasoning. "[F]or many, many years I thought, 'I've got to get this right,'" she stated, "And then I realized one day, 'I don't got to get this right.'" She joked, "'I got this right for me. Why do I need you to come into my bathroom and irritate me?'" Not a bad point, we must say!
Of course, things can change. But these ladies seem to know what they want, and there's nothing wrong with that!